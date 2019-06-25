HIGH POINT, N.C. — It sounds like something straight out of a scary movie.

Ginger Doreen says a woman knocked on her uncle's door at 1:30 in the morning Friday. He's 86 years old. She was bleeding and said she got in a car accident and needed help. But she fooled them all.

Police say the car wrecked right in Doreen's Family's driveway on Baker Road in High Point. But as soon as Doreen's uncle turned to grab a phone to call 911 inside, the woman ran in and grabbed the keys to his van.

Doreen says the suspect then drove off with their 2016 White Dodge Caravan.

According to a High Point Police report, the car that she crashed in front of Doreen's home, a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer, was also stolen.

Ginger Doreen If ANYBODY knows the white female that was driving a STOLEN GOLD CHEVY TAHOE OR BLAZER (PIC IN COMMENTS) PLEASE GIVE ME HER NAME, I WILL NEVER REVEAL ANY INFO OR NAMES OF ANYONE THAT OFFERS INFO...

So, the suspect wrecked one stolen car, then stole another.

Police are still looking for the suspect, and the Dodge. This is the only picture Doreen had of the car.

Ginger Doreen

The Chevy Trailblazer was towed from the scene.