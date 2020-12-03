HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's note: The video in this story is from March 8, before the cancellation announcement.

The High Point Pre-Market was canceled Thursday. Market organizers confirmed the move shortly after Gov. Roy Cooper urged the postponement of gatherings with 100 or more people.

The invitation-only High Point Pre-Market was scheduled for March 16-17. The much larger High Point Market is expected to go on as planned April 25-29.

Doug Bassett, Chairman of the High Point Pre-Market Sponsor Committee, said the number of registered furniture dealers was about 10 percent higher this year compared to previous years, where between 100 and 110 insiders registered.

According to a public update on Feb. 28, the High Point Market will have a medical unit equipped to screen guests and an ambulance on standby to isolate any suspected infected people. Housekeeping and food service workers will follow "more stringent" procedures including frequent handwashing, crews will wipe down touched surfaces more often, and more hand sanitizer stations will be installed around the market buildings.

Tom Conley, High Point Market Authority's president and CEO, confirmed that no people in the industry from China have registered to attend the High Point Market in late April, according to the Architectural Digest article.

