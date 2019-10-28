HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point has been recognized as one of the 'American Cities of the Future' when it comes to cost effectiveness for 2019-2020, according to a release from the City.

The accolade comes from fDi Magazine, a publication of the Financial Times of London.

The magazine measured several cities for economic potential, business friendliness, human capital and lifestyle, cost effectiveness and connectivity.

High Point was ranked 6th in the cost effectiveness category for mid-sized cities in North America and South America.

Here are the top 10 cities for cost effectiveness:

Alajuela, Costa Rica Heredia, Costa Rica Cartago, Costa Rica Akron, Ohio, United States Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico High Point, NC, United States Spartanburg, SC, United States Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico Reno, Nevada, United States Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States

RELATED: Here are the 25 highest-paid employees of the city of Greensboro

RELATED: That's a wrap: five-day furniture market concludes

RELATED: Two Triad Cities Rank As Deadliest In The Country