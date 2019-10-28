HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point has been recognized as one of the 'American Cities of the Future' when it comes to cost effectiveness for 2019-2020, according to a release from the City.
The accolade comes from fDi Magazine, a publication of the Financial Times of London.
The magazine measured several cities for economic potential, business friendliness, human capital and lifestyle, cost effectiveness and connectivity.
High Point was ranked 6th in the cost effectiveness category for mid-sized cities in North America and South America.
Here are the top 10 cities for cost effectiveness:
- Alajuela, Costa Rica
- Heredia, Costa Rica
- Cartago, Costa Rica
- Akron, Ohio, United States
- Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico
- High Point, NC, United States
- Spartanburg, SC, United States
- Ciudad Acuna, Coahuila, Mexico
- Reno, Nevada, United States
- Fort Wayne, Indiana, United States
