High Point police release pictures of suspect's car in West English Road arson

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have released pictures of the suspect's car who is accused of setting the same house on fire twice within a week in High Point.
They said it happened on the 2000 block of West English Road on April 7th around 4:45 a.m., then again on April 13 around 3 a.m.
During the suspect's first attempt, investigators say they lit a gas can in a crawl space, causing $1,000 in damage.
Investigators are still searching for the suspect.
