High Point police release pictures of suspect's car in West English Road arson

Investigators are still searching for the person who is accused of setting the same house on fire twice within a week.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have released pictures of the suspect's car who is accused of setting the same house on fire twice within a week in High Point.

They said it happened on the 2000 block of West English Road on April 7th around 4:45 a.m., then again on April 13 around 3 a.m.

During the suspect's first attempt, investigators say they lit a gas can in a crawl space, causing $1,000 in damage.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.