x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

High Point police release pictures of suspect's car in West English Road arson

Investigators are still searching for the person who is accused of setting the same house on fire twice within a week.

More Videos

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police have released pictures of the suspect's car who is accused of setting the same house on fire twice within a week in High Point. 

They said it happened on the 2000 block of West English Road on April 7th around 4:45 a.m., then again on April 13 around 3 a.m.

During the suspect's first attempt, investigators say they lit a gas can in a crawl space, causing $1,000 in damage.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect. 

Credit: High Point Police Department

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out