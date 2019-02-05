HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers are finally home.

After a four-game road trip to start their inaugural season, the Rockers' home debut at BB&T Point is Thursday night with a slew of celebratory activities.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for 5 p.m. to celebrate professional baseball in High Point. The Sleeping Booty Band will perform before and after the game.

The first 5,000 fans will get a commemorative Opening Day ticket to the Rockers' clash with the Sugar Land Skeeters.

First pitch is set for 7 p.m. Fireworks will go off after Thursday, Friday and Saturday night's games. The Rockers are homestand lasts through Wednesday, May 8.

