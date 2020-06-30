High Point Rockers won't play baseball this season due to pandemic

A key factor in the Rockers' decision was the travel advisory issued by the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Rockers are foregoing their 2020 baseball season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the team announced in a release on Tuesday. The Rockers will pursue other opportunities to create community events at Truist Park.

The Rockers said the decision comes along with health concerns for players, fans, and staff.

The organization is actively working on a plan to re-open the stadium in efforts to create additional community events at the newly renamed Truist Point for the remainder of the year.

“The entire Rockers organization has worked tirelessly to provide a season of professional baseball at Truist Point this summer,” noted Pete Fisch, Team President. “After reviewing the options and the risks, the right decision was to not play this year. It is disappointing but our concerns for player, fan, and staff safety outweigh the potential benefits.”

A key factor in the team’s decision was the travel quarantine mandate issued last week by the states of New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. The mandate requires a 14-day quarantine for any travelers from states with a high level of coronavirus cases, including North Carolina. The Rockers would be scheduled to travel to New York to play the Long Island Ducks throughout an abbreviated season.

“The quarantine requirement in New York put our schedule in jeopardy and would restrict our ability to play the Long Island club,” Fisch added. “There is no way around that.”

Over the last few months, the Rockers have been working with the Guilford County Division of Health to create an effective re-opening plan that will allow Truist Point to open to the community for future events. That process will continue in hopes of hosting community-minded events for the City of High Point and Piedmont Triad region.

As North Carolina went into Phase 2, allowing for amateur sports, Truist Point became a destination for local and regional athletic events. In June, more than 60 amateur and collegiate summer baseball games have been played at Truist Point over 18 days, while adhering to social distancing measures, including no fans allowed in the ballpark during those events. Those guidelines will remain in place until a re-opening plan can be approved and formalized in conjunction with local and state officials.