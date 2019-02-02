A new technology believed will make sure students are safe in school was put to the test in the triad.

Phoenix Academy with the help of High Point Police conducted an Active Shooter Exercise, showcasing the latest advances in School Safety Technology.

The exercise showed exactly how the Shooter Detection System is integrated with local law enforcement and first responders. The simulation featured an active shooter who breached access and gained entry into the building. The actor could be heard yelling and setting off gunshot sounds which triggered the system into lockdown mode.

The system which is made up of various sensors and linked to the school's surveillance cameras and loudspeakers. It detects and announces the shooter's location and simultaneously alerts 911 and relays information in real time.

Once first responders arrive they can use both video surveillance and audio relay to get accurate information to find and neutralize the shooter.

Phoenix Academy, a public charter school in High Point, installed the Active Shooter Detection System last year.

It partnered with CBond Systems, Genetec, Rhino Doors, and Illuminating Technologies to customize the system to its facility.

The school is the first in North Carolina to install this technology and the first in the nation to employ integration that automates the 9-1-1 call with shot location.