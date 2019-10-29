HIGH POINT, N.C. — Looking for work? Hundreds of seasonal jobs are up for grabs in the Triad!

Adecco is accepting applications for approximately 1,000 warehouse and call center positions in High Point.

These jobs will provide holiday season support to Ralph Lauren.

The roles feature a variety of benefits and perks, such as healthcare and 401(k) plans, free education opportunities, attendance bonuses and access to daily payment for hours worked.

Candidates at any experience level are encouraged to apply.

Adecco

7015 Albert Pick Road, Suite C

Greensboro, NC 27409

Walk-ins welcome, Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

You can also apply online or text “apply” to (336) 728-6113.

For more information, the local Adecco team can be reached at (336) 854-6000.

