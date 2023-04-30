After one year, business owners say Social Districts have been a success

High Point business owners say the recently-expanded Social District has brought in more customers and new local businesses.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It’s been a little more than a year since the social district was formed in High Point.

Business owners say it’s been a catalyst for new customers and revitalization.

City leaders expanded the boundaries in December which allowed more businesses to participate.

"The social district has really been great for us. It encourages people to come here, walk somewhere else, and may go from place to place and still be able to have a beverage with them," said Joe Hubay, co-owner of the Plank Street Tavern.

Hubay says they have seen a huge boost from the social district.

Especially on days when there are baseball games or shows at the new Ziggy’s location.

"They can go from place to place. Especially with the ballfield, if they had a drink, and they all of a sudden realize the game is starting instead of having to chug the drink in our bar or somewhere else, put it in the cup, and finishing a leisurely pace on the way to the ballfield," said Hubay.

"We got in in April then we get the social district and then our neighbors just continue to come so we have definitely seen an increase in food traffic with a social district and got in at the right time," said Brandi Crumley, owner of The Blooming Board.

She says in their first year, business has steadily grown.

They have also seen new business move into town, something she says her customers are noticing.

"It’s interesting to hear customers come in and say oh I didn’t know all this was popping up or oh this used to be a dead zone and now it’s so hot," said Crumley.

Within the district boundaries, alcoholic beverages can be purchased and consumed in participating businesses and entertainment venues.

They are still a fairly new concept in the Triad, but they are increasing in popularity.

Greensboro formed a downtown social district last year.

In March, the city added a new social district along State Street.

Given the option, Crumley says she would support expanding High Point’s social district, even further.

"You may see it grow, you may see a little bit of it as long as it safe," said Crumley.

Businesses throughout the social districts throughout the Triad must display a sign in their front window, indicating their participation in the Social District.

The district is also restricted to certain parts of the city.