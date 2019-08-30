HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police are currently involved in a stand-off with a man holed up in a home on Triangle Lake Road. Officers are yelling for a man to drop his weapon and come outside. They believe he is armed with a rifle.

This all started with a domestic assault call around 10 a.m. Friday.

According to police, the 911 caller said she had been cut by her husband. She was able to get out of the house and is receiving care at the hospital. Police aren't releasing her condition at this time.

A tactical team and negotiators are working toward a peaceful resolution, but haven't been able to make contact with the man yet.

Guilford County Schools says Triangle Lake Montessori is on lockdown because of the stand-off. Police say there's no reason to believe there is a threat to the school. Parents have been notified about the situation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for updates.

