High Point teen to serve at least 25 years in prison for deadly 2019 drive-by shooting

Police said 18-year-old Kalere Anderson will serve at least 25 years in prison for first-degree murder.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police said on Thursday, 18-year-old Kalere Anderson was sentenced in Guilford County Superior Court to a minimum of 25 years for first-degree murder in 2019.

On the evening of October 9, 2019, police were called to a drive-by shooting at Triangle Lake Road and Hickory Chapel Road. They found two teenage gunshot victims.

One of the victims, Kobe Manwarren, was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim, a 15-year-old boy, was taken to Brenner Children's Hospital where he underwent several surgeries and eventually lost his leg as a result of the shooting, police said.

Police found numerous casings from the shooting.

Manwarren's mother said at the time of the shooting, her son had left to play basketball with friends.

"I'm not sure what happened. All I know is my baby didn't deserve this. He really didn't. He was a great person... I want all this violence to stop. It's not worth us parents having to bury our babies," Jenn Manwarren said days after the shooting.

Police said Anderson will also serve 64-84 months in prison for discharging a firearm into a home. That sentence will run concurrently with his 25-year sentence.