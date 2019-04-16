HIGH POINT, N.C. — A company that makes dump truck bodies is considering setting up shop in High Point.

The High Point City Council will consider the request from Ox Bodies, Inc. for up to $87,600 in performance-based incentives.

The company would operate in the former Hatteras Yachts building on East Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive.

The company plans to create up to 40 jobs with 15 in the first year. The job pays an annual average of $49,000. The company also plans to create up to 25 additional positions in 3-7 years. The company would also increase the High Point tax base by $2 million.

The company is also considering locations in Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Wake, and Rockingham counties in North Carolina and also in York County in South Carolina.

Ox Bodies, Inc. was founded in Fayette, Alabama.

