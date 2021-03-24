High Point tornado upgraded to an EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds, traveling 2.5 miles

The National Weather Service originally said it was an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds up to 85 mph but it has since been upgraded to an EF-1.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The National Weather Service upgraded a tornado that touched down in High Point last week.

The NWS originally said it was an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds up to 85 mph. They also originally said it traveled on the ground for one mile.

However, they have since upgraded the tornado to an EF-1 with 95 mph winds. They also said it stayed on the ground for longer traveling 2.5 miles.

Another EF-1 tornado also touched down the same night in Alamance County.

NWS said an EF-1 tornado hit Whitsett and traveled to Burlington. It had wind speeds up to 100 mph and was on the ground for 2.5 miles, for more than five minutes.