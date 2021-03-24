High Point tornado upgraded to an EF-1 tornado with 95 mph winds, traveling 2.5 miles

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The National Weather Service upgraded a tornado that touched down in High Point last week.
The NWS originally said it was an EF-0 tornado with wind speeds up to 85 mph. They also originally said it traveled on the ground for one mile.
However, they have since upgraded the tornado to an EF-1 with 95 mph winds. They also said it stayed on the ground for longer traveling 2.5 miles.
Another EF-1 tornado also touched down the same night in Alamance County.
NWS said an EF-1 tornado hit Whitsett and traveled to Burlington. It had wind speeds up to 100 mph and was on the ground for 2.5 miles, for more than five minutes.
No one was hurt in either tornado.