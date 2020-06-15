High Point transit resumes modified service

According to the release from the City of High Point, service will be hourly all day from 5:45 a.m. until 6:15 p.m.

The High Point Transit System has resumed modified service according to a release from the City of High Point.

The release states that service will be hourly all day from 5:45 a.m. until 6:15 p.m. Route 21 – Industrial Park Special and Route 25 – Jamestown/GTCC will not have any service, and Route 10 – N Main St and Route 11 – South Main St will operate on Saturday patterns. The Guaranteed Ride Home service will not operate.

Those needing transportation to or from areas where service is reduced can call 336.889.7433 for assistance. The number of passengers in vans will be limited to allow for social distancing.

The City of High Point said service will remain fare-free and passengers are required to wear facial coverings while riding buses and waiting inside transit facilities. High Point Transit is providing a disposable mask for passengers who do not have a face-covering.