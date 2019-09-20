HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police say 24-year-old Isaiah Rorie turned himself in last night. He's accused in a triple shooting that left a 17-year-old boy dead.

Warrants for Rorie's arrest were out last week and he is now in custody. Police arrested and charged Rorie with 1st degree murder in the death of Deanthony Little. He also faces charges for shooting two other men who were in the same car as Little. He is in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

RELATED: High Point Teenager Shot in the Shoulder, Then Arrested for Outstanding Warrants

The shooting happened on September 16 on Brentwood Street. Officers found Little in the roadway, shot in the head. He died at the hospital. Investigators say the two other victims, identified as 17-year-old Khasi Gladden and 20-year-old Kameron Turner, removed Little from the car and drove off.

Police also arrested and charged Khasi Gladden last week in connection to the shooting. They say Gladden was driving a stolen car at the time of the shooting. He also left Little's body in the road then walked off. He faces several charges connected to the shooting and other unrelated incidents. Gladden is being held under a $1 million bond.

RELATED: High Point Teen Dies After Being Shot in Head, Left in Roadway: Police