HIGH POINT, N.C. — What makes people want to buy a product? It's a question business people across the country are trying to answer. And High Point University students are getting hands-on answers, right now.

The school held an open house for the BEACON lab on November 18. It stands for "Biometric, Evaluation, Analytics, Cognitive Observation, and Neuromarketing."

The lab uses biosensors to measure brain activity, heart rate, eye tracking patterns, and other technology to see if a participant is engaged with what they're seeing and what type of emotions they're feeling. The research can give insight into what kinds of marketing campaigns work today.

The research isn't just interesting. It can also give students a leg up on their post-college careers.

The director of HPU's BEACON lab, Dr. Larry Carter says "It is a great step up for students pursuing graduate school to already have research published. There are also large marketing companies that have this type of equipment. Not many colleges and universities have this kind of cutting-edge technology."

'Say Something' Anonymous Reporting App Coming to all NC Schools, Students in the Triad are Training

High Point University Students Build Beds for Veterans

Student Accused of Plotting to Shoot Up High Point University Bonds Out of Jail: Guilford County Detention Center