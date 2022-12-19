High Point University kicks off Annual Christmas Drive

The drive includes over 100,000 Christmas lights, 235 nutcrackers, 10-foot-tall ornaments, a life-size Nativity scene, and more.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University (HPU) kicked off its annual Christmas Drive on Monday, Dec. 19.

The first night brought 1,500 people to the campus, with more than 30,000 expected to make the drive this season.

"We welcome community members to many events throughout the year, including during the Christmas season,” Lyndsey Ayers, Assistant Vice President for University Relations said. “We are very excited to welcome community members to our campus to see the thousands of lights and life-size displays.”

The centerpieces of the event are a 70 ft. tall Christmas tree on the Roberts Hall Lawn and the 64 ft. tall tree by the Qubein Arena.

“This is one of many ways we celebrate the Christmas season and bring people together for joy and fellowship," HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein said.

After going through the Christmas Drive, event-goers will receive a book about HPU, a coloring book and crayon, an HPU Christmas card, and information about the HPU basketball season.