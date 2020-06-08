High Point University's new arena, conference center will open this school year

"HPU took a measured response in the spring when the pandemic began, which slowed the construction timeline. The Arena and Conference Center will now be completed in time for the 2021-22 basketball season. For the past several months, the university has invested millions in implementing safety measures in response to the pandemic and preparing the campus for the fall semester. We are excited to re-open campus with safety precautions and protocols in place as we welcome our third-largest undergraduate enrollment and largest graduate enrollment in the university’s history."