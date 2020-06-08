High Point University's new arena, conference center will open this school year

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University said despite the pandemic slowing down progress, it will still finish the Nido & Mariana Qubein Arena and Conference Center.
According to a statement from an HPU official, the center will be done in time for the 2021-2022 basketball season.
They began construction during the 2018-2019 academic year. The school said it will utilize safety measures as the arena and center open.
The school released the following statement:
"HPU took a measured response in the spring when the pandemic began, which slowed the construction timeline. The Arena and Conference Center will now be completed in time for the 2021-22 basketball season. For the past several months, the university has invested millions in implementing safety measures in response to the pandemic and preparing the campus for the fall semester. We are excited to re-open campus with safety precautions and protocols in place as we welcome our third-largest undergraduate enrollment and largest graduate enrollment in the university’s history."