HIGH POINT, N.C. -- High Point University is pledging $20 million to support the city's downtown transformation.

HPU President Nido R. Qubein presented $20 million to High Point Community Foundation leaders during their 20-year anniversary celebration, held on HPU's campus. The university previously gave $2 million to the downtown revitalization project, for a total commitment of $22 million.

Qubein said the university's major investment will support community programs, nonprofit organizations and community events.

“Our students, faculty and staff are integrated and invested in this community," said Qubein. "They work in countless ways, some seen and some not, to better our community for everyone who lives here. This gift is a reflection of that.”

The $20 million investment will be focused on downtown transformation, including Children's Museum, Lego Center, Events Center, and Community Park.

