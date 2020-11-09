High Point University family honors lives lost on Sept. 11 with nearly 3,000 flags

“This event means so much to me,” said president of Young Americans for Freedom Jacob Maggioncalda.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University students, faculty and staff honored the lives lost on Sept. 11, 2001 Friday by placing 2,977 American flags in Patriots Plaza.

School officials said each flag represents one of the people who lost their lives on 9/11.

Officials said the 9/11 Never Forget Project is organized by Young Americans for Freedom where students, faculty and staff gather in Patriots Plaza to place nearly 3,000 American flags in the ground each year.

“This event means so much to me,” said president of Young Americans for Freedom Jacob Maggioncalda. “We are at a time in our country where the kids that are growing up now were not born before the terrorist attacks happened. I feel like this has caused people to forget about one of the most tragic events in our nation's history.”

Officials said due to the pandemic, members of the Young Americans for Freedom asked members of the HPU family to participate by stopping by the plaza for a moment of reflection.

“I believe it is essential that we always recognize 9/11,” Maggioncalda said. “We call this project the ‘9/11 Never Forget Project’ because we refuse to forget the pain and suffering our country went through on this tragic day.”

