High Point University was named to the Colleges of Distinction for 12th consecutive year

High Point University (HPU) has been named to the Colleges of Distinction for the 12th year in a row.

This honor reflects the success of HPU’s graduates, with 98% of graduates beginning their careers or continuing their education within 180 days of graduation.

The 2022-23 Colleges of Distinction list focuses on four key distinctions: engaged students, great teaching, vibrant communities, and successful outcomes, all of which are sources of pride for the university.

"High Point University's distinctive learning model is consistently recognized by higher education leaders and families across the nations," HPU President, Dr. Nido Quebin, said.

HPU was recognized in many categories on the Colleges of Distinction list, including honors for Career Development, Business, Education, and Colleges of North Carolina.

The Career Development College of Distinction recognition is based on three criteria: integrated career exploration and preparation; accessible programs and training; and career-centered staff.