HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University Senior Ryan Gilbert identified a problem most college students have and came up with a solution guaranteeing him a great start after he graduates.

He created Safe-Crate, transportable storage for college students. At the end of the year, students can fill the crates with everything out of their dorm rooms, store it in a climate controlled area, then when the come back to school in the fall, everything they need is already there.

Gilbert said he plans to go full-time with Safe-Crate after he graduates.

