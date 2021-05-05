High Point University announces school of Dental Medicine and Oral Health

The announcement was made during a Wednesday press conference.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University President Nido Qubein made a major announcement Wednesday. The anticipated announcement was that of a new school of Dental Medicine and Oral Health coming to the campus.

The addition of the dentistry school will place HPU as the only private institution in the state with this type of prestigious program.

Not only that, but the program will help aid in job growth including 300 jobs.

Since Qubein became HPU’s president in 2005, the university began a major transformation in academics, campus growth, student support services, and much more.

Some of these milestones include:

-Establishing six new academic schools for a total of nine academic schools, including the Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy, the Piedmont Triad’s only pharmacy school.

-Achieving doctoral degree-granting status.

-Expanding the campus from 91 acres to 500 acres.

-Growing the student body from 1,400 traditional undergraduate students to 5,600 total enrollment.

-Building net assets from $66 million to more than $1.1 billion.