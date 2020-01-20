HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point University students got to work on service projects around the city as part of the School's events for the Martin Luther King holiday.

HPU's lacrosse team spent Monday morning at the Heroes' Center--a non-profit organization that will shelter veterans in need after renovations.

One senior said it's a good way to remember the sacrifices others have made and pay it forward.

"I think doing this on a day off instead of hanging out at school in our dorms, it's a big deal and it gives people a good opportunity to get out into the community, kind of where they're living and then they can help out in different ways," said Brielle Prouty.

Altogether, students and faculty volunteered in 28 service projects around High Point. Activities included food packing, landscaping and serving meals.

HPU also hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day worship service in the Charles E. Hayworth Memorial Chapel.

