HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point Fire Marshal says the Walmart on South Main Street was evacuated around 5 p.m. Monday.

The Fire Marshal says a man entered the store with a backpack that started leaking. Police said a small meth operation contained to a bottle was the cause of the spill. They isolated the area and evacuated the store.

No one was hurt and police are still searching for the person who left the backpack.

Fire officials say the store is closed indefinitely until they figure out what the substance is.