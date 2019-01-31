HIGH POINT, N.C. — Walmart is reopening the Market section of its store on S. Main Street in High Point after a fire that was set intentionally inside on Monday.

A Walmart spokesperson says the store will be opening up for grocery sales at the store on Sunday. The spokesperson says other parts of the store will remain closed for cleanup and restoration.

The fire started in the men's department. 26-year-old Daniel Dailey is accused of setting the fire. He's been charged with Arson and Larceny.

Walmart says it's S. Main Street employees have been able to work their routine schedules. Instead of sales, the employees are all helping with cleanup efforts. In fact, employees from neighboring locations, like the Walmart on N. Main, have been helping out as well.

Walmart says they would have enjoyed being able to donate some of their products, like clothes, rather than throw them away. But say they aren't able to donate because of regulations of smoked-out products, saying they could be harmful due to carcinogens.

Walmart was not able to release how much the fire will cost the store in damages.

Again, Walmart will be opening it's doors at noon on Friday. Customers will only be able to shop for food. Walmart did not have an immediate time frame for the entire store opening up.