High Point, Winston-Salem pools facing lifeguard shortages ahead of Memorial Day weekend openings

Triad pools are getting ready to open for the summer as COVID-19 restrictions ease but there may still be changes due to staff shortages.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The first splashes of the summer will be heard at many Triad pools this weekend and city staff are scrambling for opening day.

High Point and Winston-Salem will open their pools on Saturday, May 29 ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.

"Our maintenance department is working overtime getting pools ready, filled and all the equipment out to the pools," Heather Candelora said.

Candelora is the Aquatics Supervisor for Winston-Salem Parks and Recreation.

High Point Parks and Recreation Special Facilities Manager Colten Marble said the Washington Terrace Pool and its water slide are ready.

He also said lifeguard training is underway but they're in short supply this year. The city has only filled half the staff positions needed.

Candelora said she's down 30 lifeguards and that will mean adjustments.

Our restrictions are more for safety due to the fact that we are short staffed with lifeguards," Candelora said, "We will be opening and closing throughout the day. We will have two hour open swim sessions."

City Lake Park Pool in High Point is closed for repairs. Since that pool doesn't need staffing, Marble said all the resources will go to the other pool and hours won't be cut back.

He hopes to add more staff to ease the pressure on those already hired at a time when many other industries are also having trouble hiring.

"I know we're not alone in that it seems like it's a national issue think with labor but also specifically with lifeguards," Marble said, It's a great summer job, working on that tan."