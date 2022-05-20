High Point woman yanked from vehicle during carjacking

Police said a man walked up to the woman's car door, opened it, and dragged her out of the vehicle.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are looking for the suspects and vehicle involved in a carjacking that left a young woman injured.

It happened at the corner of Centennial and Eastchester Drive Thursday night. Police said the driver was sitting in her car when a man walked up, opened her door, and pulled her out.

20-year-old Hunter Thompson reported to police that she grabbed the door handle and held on as the suspect drove off.

Officials said she had minor injuries. Two friends were with her. Investigators said one of them grabbed the passenger side door as the suspect drove off, and had minor injuries too.

The car is a white 2016 Honda CRV.

Thompson's family said the car was her first big purchase as an adult, and she hasn't had it long. They are hoping tips reported to the police can help them find the vehicle.

Our Sydni Moore is speaking to the family and will have more on this story.

Call High Point Police at 336-887-9100 if you have information.