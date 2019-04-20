HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman intentionally drove into someone, killing them after an argument between the two in High Point Saturday morning according to police.

Natavia Currie was found seriously hurt on South Scientific Street after being hit by a vehicle around 2:37 a.m. Police tried to save her life, but the 23-year-old died on the 720 block of the road. The suspect left before High Point Police arrived.

Witnesses told police Lavoya McClain intentionally hit Currie after an argument between them escalated. McClain turned herself in several hours later.

McClain was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder and Felony Hit-and-Run. McClain, 24, was placed in the Guilford County jail under no bond.

The vehicle used in the crash was processed for evidence.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Crimestoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.

