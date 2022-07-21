High Point woman races on track's global stage

Tamara Clark is in her first professional season as a runner. On Thursday, she finished in 6th place in the women's 200-meter final at the World Track and Field Cham

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point native raced for her first medal on the world stage Thursday.

Tamara Clark competed in the Women's 200 Meter Final for Team USA. She finished sixth place as Jamaica's Sha-Reeka Jackson set a world record to win.

Clark's family cheered her on from back home.

Christina Clark, her mother, has turned her daughter's bedroom into an at-home hall of fame with dozens of medals and trophies on display.

Tamara Clark is in her first professional season as a runner after running at the University of Alabama in college and High Point Central High School. She was the first in her family to graduate from college.

"It makes me feel good as a mom," Christina Clark said. "She’s out there, she graduated from the University of Alabama and that makes me proud too. Now she signed with Adidas so that makes me proud but she’s running professionally."

Her daughter's career makes visiting home hard, so her mom comes to reminisce in her daughter's bedroom.

Meanwhile, her dad, Donald Clark watches her race replays and post-race interviews on YouTube.

Their most watched clip of late is Tamara Clark's win in the Women's 200 Meter World Championship semifinal, where she beat Great Britain and Jamaica.

"That means a lot," Donald Clark said.

Her family re-watched that race before the Final Thursday, remembering her beginnings as a kid who loved to run.

"She was quick, her brother noticed it," Christina Clark said.

It almost got her to the Olympics last summer, just missing out on qualifying.

"To make it that close to the Olympics," Dorothy Burns, her aunt said. "That means a lot, especially for a High Point Native."

Her family said another medal would be nice but she's already proven her place.

"I feel good all over because she's there," Burns said.