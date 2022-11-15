High Point commission working toward reparations for Black community

The 'One High Point' commission is hosting a community session at the YWCA to answer questions about their plans.

Example video title will go here for this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point commission is working toward addressing reparations for the Black community.

The 'One High Point' Commission's goal is to address policies that were put in place that had negative impacts on Black people living in High Point.

High Point City Council member Michael Holmes said the idea was proposed by the High Point chapter of the NAACP in February. The resolution was passed and the commission was created.

"The idea that you have citizens living in the city who struggle with food insecurity or adequate housing shouldn't be something that's controversial for any city to take on," Holmes said.

Holmes is part of the commission along with community members and members of the High Point NAACP chapter.

"This is something that the city should be proud of because we're one of maybe three or four, definitely less than 10 municipalities, in the entire country to take this on directly," Holmes said.

The commission is meeting Tuesday at the High Point YWCA for a community conversation. The YWCA Executive Director Heidi Majors said the commission's work fits in closely with their mission.

"We want our residents and our community to be aware of the many different issues and systematic racism and policies that can have a voice and be changed," Majors said.

The commission said during Tuesday's session they will present the initial draft of their policy plan and take public input.