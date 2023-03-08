x
High rise building fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem fire crews received reports of a building fire.
Credit: WFMY News 2
Report on culture and climate of Winston-Salem Fire Department delivered to city leaders

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A high rise building is reportedly on fire, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department. 

There is a report of smoke on the second floor of a building located on the 200 block of South Stratford Road.

Fire crews are at the scene investigating the cause. 

Stay with us for updates as this is a developing story. 

