High rise building fire in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem fire crews received reports of a building fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A high rise building is reportedly on fire, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department.

There is a report of smoke on the second floor of a building located on the 200 block of South Stratford Road.

Fire crews are at the scene investigating the cause.

Stay with us for updates as this is a developing story.

INCIDENT ALERT - 200blk S. Stratford Rd. Units on scene of a high rise building fire. Report of smoke on the second floor. pic.twitter.com/HFBUZojeZ3 — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) March 8, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.