High rise building fire in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A high rise building is reportedly on fire, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department.
There is a report of smoke on the second floor of a building located on the 200 block of South Stratford Road.
Fire crews are at the scene investigating the cause.
Stay with us for updates as this is a developing story.
