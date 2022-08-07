The crash happened near Woods Island across from High Rock Marina.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — Three people are injured and have been sent to the hospital following a boat crash on High Rock Lake.

According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 2 p.m. this past Saturday near Woods Island across from High Rock Marina.

Keith Shewcow overheard the boat crash Saturday. Shewcow said he didn't see the incident happen but heard it and jumped in to help along with many others.

He said he's been in contact with relatives of those injured in this crash who say it wasn't deadly and they are doing OK.

PHOTOS: 3 injured after boat crash on High Rock Lake 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

“That family has some angels looking over them for sure,” Shewcow said.

Neighbors said the accident happened with the bass boat crashing into the pontoon near Abbotts Creek.

North Carolina Wildlife Commission is handling the crash and investigation.

The sheriff's office said wildlife, fire, rescue, emergency medical services, and sheriff's office units all responded to the crash.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.