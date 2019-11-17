HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — For Holly Springs High School senior David Arteaga, the Golden Hawks aren’t just teammates but family. The Golden Hawks posted a 10-1 regular-season record in 2019.

Holly Springs earned a bye in the first week of the playoffs, but that changed this week. Principal Robert Morrison issued the release saying the school discovered the ineligible player participated in the last two football games of the regular season.

WNCN reports that the principal said a $500 fine associated with the infraction was reduced to $250 because it was self-reported.

Thursday night, a closed meeting between school administrators and parents took place on campus.

Tom Livolsi’s son is a sophomore tight end for the Golden Hawks. For him, there are still questions as to how this happened.

He told WNCN, in the meeting, the school’s principal appeared not to be leaning towards an appeal.

CBS 17 has reached out to Wake County Public School System (WCPSS) officials about Thursday’s meeting and a possible appeal, and are waiting to hear back.

Meanwhile, Livolsi hopes to see players end the season on their terms, with at least one more game on the gridiron.

Livolsi told CBS 17 parents are looking into legal counsel for an appeal on behalf of the players.