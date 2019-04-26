GREENSBORO, N.C. — High winds have many sitting in the dark. Bad thunderstorms left us alone on Friday afternoon, but wind gusts are downing trees and power lines. The wind isn't done just yet, so be alert tonight.

RELATED: One dead after structure collapsed in Concord, officials confirm

PHOTOS | Winds Gust Up Trouble In The Piedmont Triad High winds result in building damage in Mount Airy. High winds cause damage in the Piedmont Triad. High winds cause tree damage in the Piedmont Triad High winds cause tree damage in the Piedmont Triad High winds cause tree damage in the Piedmont Triad Tree down on Lexington home. Downed trees blocking Old Mountain Road in Lexington.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team says wind are gusting as high as 35 to 50 mph at times this evening, and that will continue through about 10pm or so tonight. Why is it so windy? A strong cold front is moving in right now, and we're caught in between an area of high pressure and low pressure.

Trees have fallen on houses and cars in Mount Airy. Shelly Williams sent us a picture of a downed tree in her backyard in Kernersville.

Sherry Williams took this photo in her backyard in Kernersville

WFMY News 2

Power outages keep increasing. From the Foothills to the Triad, more than 20,000 people have lost power as of 7pm. That number will fluctuate through the evening hours. It's expected it will take until after midnight to restore power to some areas.

LIVE OUTAGE MAP: Duke Energy Outage Map

A wind advisory is in effect until 10pm tonight. Winds will slowly die down overnight, but it will stay breezy on Saturday.

Here you can see power crews hard at work in High Point. This is in the area of East Washington Street.

POWER LINE SAFETY

Safety Stay away from power lines that have fallen or are sagging during a storm. Consider all lines energized as well as trees or limbs in contact with lines. Report downed power lines to your local power company and to your police department.

If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground.

REPORTING POWER OUTAGES

Duke Energy: 1-800-POWERON, 1-800-769-3766 Customers may also report an outage or view current outages online

Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356

NC Electrical Cooperatives: 1-888-411-7870

Energy United: 1-800-386-4833

Randolph Electric: 1-877-736-2633

Piedmont Electric: 1-800-449-2667

Surry-Yadkin Electric: 336-356-8241

City of Lexington Electric: 336-248-2337

City of High Point Electric: 336-883-3111

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS AND VIDEOS

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Only when it is safe to do so, please share your storm and damage pictures and Videos to myphotos@wfmy.com or to webteam@wfmy.com

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

FOLLOW US ON TWITER

@WFMYWeather

@WFMY

@TimBuckleyWx

@tkweather

@CMorganWX

@EdMatthews2

@EricChilton

Other Twitter Handles to Follow for emergency updates:

@NCEmergency

@NCPublicSafety

@ReadyGov

@FEMA