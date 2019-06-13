Something you don't see every day. A driver ran off the roadway, crashed into a power pole and was caught up in the guy wire. Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters were able to safely get him out and he wasn't injured.

PHOTOS | Driver's car gets caught in guy wire.

PHOTOS | Driver Rescued After Car Lands in Guy Wire Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters rescue driver from car caught in guy wire. Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters rescue driver from car caught in guy wire. Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters rescue driver from car caught in guy wire. Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters rescue driver from car caught in guy wire. Pinecroft Sedgefield firefighters rescue driver from car caught in guy wire.

The fire department posted on its Facebook page that the crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Wednesday after the driver ran off the road and hit power pole. The car came to rest in the guy wire. Firefighters were able to stablize the car and get the driver out safely. The driver walked away without any injuries, the post states.

PHOTOS: Greensboro Fire Department getting some new trucks.