CAPE HATTERAS, NC - You never expect to catch a shark.

It was just a regular night at the beach fishing for Liza Jonczak, a second-grade teacher at Cape Hatteras Elementary School, when she was in the catch of a lifetime.

And maybe the fight of a lifetime too.

"I saw the fishing pole go down and the whole rod holder came up with it," Liza said. "My fiancè had to grab the rod holder."

It took Liza and her fiancè about 20 minutes to reel in the bull shark. She estimated it was at least four feet long.

"At one point I just had to stop," she said. "We let it get tired. When we finally reeled it in, my hands were shaking."

