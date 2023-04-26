Opening date set for highly anticipated Danville Casino

The Danville Casino will be located near the permanent Caesars Virginia resort, currently under construction. The permanent resort is set to open in late 2024.

DANVILLE, Va. — Caesars Entertainment has officially announced an opening date for a temporary casino in Danville, Virginia.

The Danville Casino will be located adjacent to the construction of the permanent Caesars Virginia resort.

The casino will open at 10 a.m. on May 15, 2023, according to Caesars Entertainment.

On April 26, the Virginia Lottery Board granted the permits required to operate the casino.

Danville Casino is a 40,000-square-foot temporary facility that will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Property offerings include:

740 of the newest and most popular slot machine titles

25 live table games, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat and more

28 electronic table games, including Blackjack, Roulette and Craps

Eight Caesars Sportsbook self-service betting kiosks offering a wide array of sports wagering opportunities

Caesars Rewards® Center, providing guests the opportunity to join Caesars’ award-winning customer loyalty program and begin earning Rewards Credits

Three Stacks, a 24/7 quick-serve restaurant, serving classic American fare

“We’ve received an incredible outpouring of support and cooperation to get us to this day, especially from the Danville community and the surrounding areas,” said Chris Albrecht, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Danville Casino and Caesars Virginia. “The opening of the Danville Casino is a monumental step forward for us, and we are excited to begin welcoming guests on May 15.”

Serving as an economic driver for the region through employment and tourism, the Danville Casino will create 400 new jobs at the temporary facility.

Caesars has spent weeks hiring and training employees.

Recruiting as far away as Greensboro and Rockingham County.

This casino has been years in the making.

In 2020, voters approved a referendum to allow a casino to operate in the city.

Once complete, Caesars Virginia will have an economic impact of more than $400 million on the City of Danville.