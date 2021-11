The highway is closed at Salem Parkway.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police say Highway 52 South at Salem Parkway is closed Thursday morning for an investigation.

Police say the closure started around 6:45 a.m. and is impacting school buses and traffic is backed up in the area.

A WSPD spokesperson wasn't able to say what the investigation is about.

Traffic is being diverted onto Martin Luther King Boulevard.

WFMY News 2 is at the scene working on getting more information. Check back for updates.