Troopers said the crash happened around 6 a.m. and shut down the north side of the highway for several hours.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Traffic is moving again after a crash on Highway 68 north near the I-73 exit ramp Friday morning.

Highway Patrol said a minivan crashed into the back of a box truck around 6 a.m.

The accident shut down the north side of the highway until mid-morning.

Master Trooper Brandon Baker said the cause of the crash is still being investigated.

