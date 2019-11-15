RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A group of kids has promised to obey their parents while being sworn in as new members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Trooper Kenneth Burroughs spoke to a group of kids while at the Randolph County Chick-fil-A. The kids also promised to listen to their parents and always wear their seatbelts. The kids also got Jr. Trooper stickers.

