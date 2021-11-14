Highway Patrol: Passenger flees traffic stop, dies after being hit by car

North Carolina Highway Patrol said a person was hit and killed after running across a highway during a traffic stop Sunday morning.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash after they said a person took off from a traffic stop and was hit by a car in Alamance County.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said a person is dead after taking off from a traffic stop and being hit by a car on the highway Sunday morning.

Highway Patrol said they responded to the crash just before 3 a.m. on I-40/85 near Mebane Oaks Road.

Police said before the crash a local agency initiated a vehicle stop on the highway. That's when troopers said a passenger from the car took off on foot, running across the highway. That passenger was hit in the westbound lanes and died on scene, according to police.

Highway Patrol said the westbound lanes of I40/85 were closed during the investigation. Notification through the North Carolina DOT system said the road was reopened just before 9 a.m.