x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local

Highway Patrol searching for suspect involved in fatal I-485 hit-and-run case

The suspect's vehicle is believed to be a dark gray 2011-2012 Honda Accord, missing a front bumper.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police are asking for the public's assistance as continue to search for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run case. 

According to highway patrol, troopers responded to I-485 outer loop near Moores Chapel Rd, just before 9 a.m. about a hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles. One of which was a motorcycle. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

The report stated the suspect's car hit the back of another car, swerved into the next lane, and sideswiped a trike-style motorcycle.

RELATED: Road rage cases piling up around the country

The driver of the car hit from behind moved to the right shoulder. 

The driver of the motorcycle ran off the road and hit a concrete bridge wall where he was then ejected from his vehicle. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Cedric Latrone Jacobs, 40, from Charlotte, was transported to CMC-Main, where he died during emergency surgery. Jacobs was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. 

RELATED: Woman indicted in crash that killed former UNC Charlotte basketball standout

The suspect troopers are searching for is believed to be in a dark gray 2011-2012 Honda Accord with the front bumper completely missing. The vehicle also had a Honda of Concord front license plate. 

The car pictured above is not the exact vehicle involved in the incident.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 