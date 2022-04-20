Highway Patrol searching for suspect involved in fatal I-485 hit-and-run case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte police are asking for the public's assistance as continue to search for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run case.
According to highway patrol, troopers responded to I-485 outer loop near Moores Chapel Rd, just before 9 a.m. about a hit-and-run crash involving 3 vehicles. One of which was a motorcycle.
The report stated the suspect's car hit the back of another car, swerved into the next lane, and sideswiped a trike-style motorcycle.
The driver of the car hit from behind moved to the right shoulder.
The driver of the motorcycle ran off the road and hit a concrete bridge wall where he was then ejected from his vehicle.
Cedric Latrone Jacobs, 40, from Charlotte, was transported to CMC-Main, where he died during emergency surgery. Jacobs was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.
The suspect troopers are searching for is believed to be in a dark gray 2011-2012 Honda Accord with the front bumper completely missing. The vehicle also had a Honda of Concord front license plate.
The car pictured above is not the exact vehicle involved in the incident.
