LINVILLE, N.C. — A hiker had to be airlifted after breaking his ankle Wednesday at Grandfather Mountain.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the incident happened near the Avery/Watauga county line.

The hiker was treated on site by rescuers, then airlifted by 'NC HART' to a landing location where he was then taken to an awaiting ambulance.

“NC HART represents the best of North Carolina, partnering our state’s first responders and aviators to save lives,” NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said. “Today’s rescue required extensive training and skill and I appreciate the dedication and service of our NC HART members and local rescuers.”

'NC HART' is a North Carolina Emergency Management program that merges civilian rescuers with military and law enforcement aircraft and aircrews.

Wednesday's rescue was carried out by a Salisbury-based aircrew from the N.C. National Guard flying a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter along with three rescue technicians from the Charlotte Fire Department.

Established in 2004, 'NC HART' was the first of its kind in the nation to implement a training and response program that merged civilian and military resources. Since the program’s inception, NC Hart has saved hundreds of lives.

