Hiker reported missing in Blue Ridge Parkway wilderness area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Search crews are looking for a missing hiker in the North Carolina mountains.

Chad Seger of Asheville was recently reported missing. He was last known to be in the area of Black Balsam Knob in the Pisgah National Forest and the Blue Ridge Parkway wilderness area on Monday, October 12.

More than 120 searchers from multiple agencies including in Spartanburg, South Carolina and even from Kannapolis are looking in the mountains for Seger. A K9 team is also searching for the missing hiker. The North Carolina Highway Patrol helicopter team has also provided help in the search for Seger.

Crews are covering areas including Shining Rock Wilderness and Black Balsam Knob.

Haywood County Emergency Management officials said search teams are also following credible leads from social media and local hikers.

Travelers are asked to avoid the Black Balsam area of the parkway which will continue to be very busy with emergency vehicles and search teams.

If you have any information contact the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office at 828-452-6600.