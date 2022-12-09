x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hilltop Road closed after power lines downed in crash

Hilltop Road is closed in both directions at Fairfax Road Friday.
Credit: EJRodriquez - stock.adobe.com
"Road Closed" sign blocking bridge in LaSalle, Illinois.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hilltop Road is closed in both directions at Fairfax Road in Greensboro after a crash downed power lines in the area.

No one was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful and use alternate routes.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Best of GMS: December 9, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out