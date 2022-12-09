Hilltop Road closed after power lines downed in crash

Hilltop Road is closed in both directions at Fairfax Road Friday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hilltop Road is closed in both directions at Fairfax Road in Greensboro after a crash downed power lines in the area.

No one was injured.

Drivers are encouraged to be careful and use alternate routes.

