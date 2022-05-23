Could Federal agencies soon hire workers based on job seekers' skills?

The Office of Personal Management released new guidance to federal agencies to help them start a more skill-based hiring approach.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Federal agencies could soon be hiring based on a job-seekers skill.

The Office of Personnel Management released new guidance to federal agencies to help them start a more skill-based hiring approach.

It focuses more on what candidates can do, rather than their education degrees. It's also more inclusive because it can make it easier for people without degrees to show their talents.

More companies are hiring this way.

According to a March report by LinkedIn, about 40% of employers used skills data to hire people. And companies that use skills data are 60% more likely to find a "successful hire."

A 2020 executive order from President Trump asked The Office of Personnel Management to help agencies adjust to skills hiring. President Biden is extending that order to the end of this year so all agencies can adopt it in time.

