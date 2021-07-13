Hiring the next generation in Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Works is focused on hiring the next generation of workers at a new career center in Downtown Greensboro.
The building will let the organizations specifically cater to young adults and give them services they need to be successful.
Organizers say the location in Downtown Greensboro is just another asset that will make them successful.
“It’s going to help the community because we are in downtown and we have so many agencies, resources, transportation, it’s going to help bring the young people to downtown, and we are going to be able to collaborate with a lot of the events, with a lot of things going on and be able to incorporate that in the Next Gen Program. Then we will be able to not only help downtown, but our young people as well," said Sabrina Breeden, the NCWorks Next Gen Program Manager.
The new center will offer things like career assessments, workshops, work experiences, on-the-job trainings and apprenticeships.