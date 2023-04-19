Historic Burlington church fire caused by hot materials from work done to building

The Burlington Fire Department said the fire was accidental but difficult to get to.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Fire Department (BPD) responded to a building fire just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on South Church Street.

The fire was at a large historic church building downtown Burlington.

Fire crews arrived less than a minute from the time of dispatch to find light smoke coming from the roof area as well as smoke in the attic that was slowly building.

Crews gained access to the roof of the church by ladder truck where they discovered fire in the outside walls near the roof.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an accident. Fire crews discovered that workers had been working on the building, including the roof before the 911 call for smoke coming from the building.

Hot materials from the work being done to the building ignited combustible structural components on the building.

Due to workers calling 911 without delay once they noticed the smoke, and a rapid response by the Fire Department, fire damage was kept to a minimum. Damage estimates are about $30,000.

