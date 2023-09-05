NASCAR All-Star week traffic plan for North Wilkesboro Speedway

Thousands of NASCAR fans are expected to attend the 2023 All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro, so they're announcing a traffic plan.

WILKESBORO, N.C. — For the first time in nearly 30 years, NASCAR is making its big return to the historic North Wilkesboro Speedway.

While excitement for another race day has only grown through the decades, the infrastructure hasn't changed much.

Since All-Star races are usually held in larger cities, state and speedway officials say attendees need to plan ahead to have a successful race weekend.

Speedway Motorsports, the NCDOT, and the NCSHP say they have spent months coming up with the month aggressive traffic and parking management plan in 75 years.

The plan includes five key tips to make race day enjoyable for those getting to and from the track.

Here's what they recommend:

1. Purchase parking passes now

2. Download the WAZE app, it will bring you directly to your assigned parking spot

3. Carpool/arrive early

4. Plan your race day schedules and preferred travel route

5. Be patient

Director of Traffic Management, Tom Vesey says putting these tips in place will make for a successful race weekend.

"The road infrastructure here at North Wilkesboro Speedway has not changed since 1996 on the roads that we have leading to the speedway. So, it's going to be important to utilize different roadways in this place. Everyone is going to approach into Hwy 421, Fishing Creek Road, we have old 60, we have old Speedway Road all of these are different avenues that lead to North Wilkesboro Speedway," said Vesey.

State troopers say they pulled from the Tyson Holly Farms 400 Race traffic plans back in September of 1996 and made improvements to them.

Now they're counting on new technology, like GPS App, and WAZE to make the difference.

"There's a lot of great resources, talking about the technology that just wasn't around years ago as far as using the WAZE app being able to access Drive NC to look at the traffic conditions that are in place just having those to help facilitate what we have going on is a big benefit to us," said 1st Sgt. Chris Knox with NC State Highway Patrol.

While fans will be coming from all over to see professionals race around the track, troopers warn fans not to speed on the way there.